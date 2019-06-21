Wisconsin beats Clinton 4-3

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Gabriel Garcia scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 4-3 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Friday.

Garcia scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a double by Connor McVey.

The Timber Rattlers tied the game 3-3 when Yeison Coca hit an RBI triple, scoring McVey in the fourth.

Freisis Adames (2-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief while Elkin Alcala (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.