Myers’ triple leads Tennessee to 3-2 win over Montgomery

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Connor Myers hit a two-run triple in the second inning, leading the Tennessee Smokies to a 3-2 win over the Montgomery Biscuits in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The triple by Myers scored Gioskar Amaya and Christian Donahue to give the Smokies a 2-1 lead.

After Tennessee added a run in the fourth on a double by Jesse Hodges, the Biscuits cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jermaine Palacios hit a solo home run.

Starter Luis Lugo (2-0) got the win while Brian Shaffer (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Montgomery won the first game 7-0. Despite the loss, Montgomery is 5-2 against Tennessee this season.