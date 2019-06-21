Sports
Lopez leads Princeton to 8-3 win over Burlington
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Jose Lopez tossed five scoreless innings, leading the Princeton Rays over the Burlington Royals in an 8-3 win on Friday.
Lopez (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing one hit.
Princeton started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on a walk, Angelo Armenta advanced to third on a double by Luis Leon and then scored on a single by Diego Infante.
After Princeton added five runs, the Royals cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Kevon Jackson scored on a balk and Jay Charleston scored on a sacrifice fly and John Rave scored on a groundout.
Rylan Kaufman (0-1) went three innings, allowing four runs and four hits while walking five in the Appalachian League game.
Comments