Larnach’s double leads Fort Myers to 11-7 win over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Trevor Larnach hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Fort Myers Miracle to an 11-7 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday.

The double by Larnach scored Gabriel Maciel and Ryan Costello to give the Miracle a 10-7 lead.

The Miracle tacked on another run in the ninth when Ernie De La Trinidad hit an RBI single, scoring Trey Cabbage.

Zach Neff (1-0) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Jupiter starter Jordan Holloway (2-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Hammerheads, Jerar Encarnacion was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.