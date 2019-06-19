Valera hits walk-off double in 10th, Scranton/WB beats Norfolk 7-6

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Breyvic Valera had a walk-off double with one out in the 10th inning, as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Norfolk Tides 7-6 on Wednesday.

The RailRiders scored two runs in the ninth before Norfolk answered in the next half-inning when Jace Peterson scored on a wild pitch to take a 6-5 lead.

Scranton/WB starter Brody Koerner allowed three runs and six hits over six innings. He also struck out four and walked two. David Sosebee (1-0) got the win in relief while Chris Lee (3-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Ryan McBroom hit two solo home runs in the win.

For the Tides, Mason Williams tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Jack Reinheimer singled twice, also stealing a base.

With the win, Scranton/WB improved to 4-1 against Norfolk this season.