Sports
Nichting’s run leads Bowie to 10-8 win over Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- T.J. Nichting scored on a forceout in the ninth inning, leading the Bowie Baysox to a 10-8 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Wednesday.
The forceout came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Baysox a 7-6 lead. Later in the inning, Preston Palmeiro hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Jesmuel Valentin.
In the bottom of the ninth, Hartford cut into the deficit on a home run by Colton Welker that scored Scott Burcham.
Branden Kline (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Logan Cozart (2-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.
Vance Vizcaino homered and tripled, driving home two runs for the Yard Goats. Welker homered and singled, driving home four runs.
Comments