Platini released from custody after police questioning

Michel Platini and his lawyer William Bourdon, right, answer reporters after Platini has been freed, outside the French police anti-corruption and financial crimes office in Nanterre, outside Paris, early Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Former UEFA president Michel Platini proclaimed his innocence during police questioning Tuesday following his arrest as part of a corruption probe into the vote that gave the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. AP Photo

Former UEFA president Michel Platini was released from custody in the early hours of Wednesday after being questioned as part of a corruption investigation into the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

His communication team said that Platini's detention ended at 12:30 a.m. local time.

Platini had denied any wrongdoing and French authorities did not announce any charges against the former France and Juventus player.

"It was long, but given the number of questions it could not be different," Platini said after his release. "They asked me questions about the 2016 Euro, the World Cup in Russia, the World Cup in Russia, the Paris Saint-Germain, FIFA."

Also questioned Tuesday were Sophie Dion, a sports adviser in former French president Nicolas Sarkozy's administration, and Claude Gueant, the former secretary general of the Elysee presidential palace under Sarkozy.

Ahead of the FIFA vote, Sarkozy hosted a meeting in November 2010 that brought Platini together with Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, then the crown prince of Qatar and now its ruling emir. Al-Thani also owns the French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain, and Sarkozy frequently attends its games.

Qatar beat the long-favored United States 14 to 8 when FIFA selected the host country for the 2022 World Cup

As head of European soccer's governing body UEFA, Platini was the continent's top representative on the FIFA committee that picked Qatar.

French prosecutors are known to be investigating an array of winning bids for major sports events, including the 2018 World Cup, awarded to Russia, the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and track and field world championships.