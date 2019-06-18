Sports
Capellan, Pasquantino carry Burlington to 15-1 win over Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Vinnie Pasquantino hit a pair of two-run homers, and Delvin Capellan pitched five scoreless innings as the Burlington Royals topped the Bristol Pirates 15-1 on Tuesday.
Capellan (1-0) allowed two hits while striking out seven to pick up the win.
Burlington had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the first inning and four in the fifth.
In the first, David Hollie hit a two-run double, while Pasquantino hit a two-run home run in the fifth.
Tahnaj Thomas (0-1) allowed four runs and got one out in the Appalachian League game.
