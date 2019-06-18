White Sox bring up C Collins from Triple-A Charlotte

Chicago White Sox pitcher Zack Collins poses for photos with friends and family after the White Sox defeated the Chicago Cubs 3-1 during a baseball game Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. AP Photo

It was a very special Father's Day for Zack Collins.

Collins didn't know what was happening when he was pulled from Triple-A Charlotte's game at Rochester on Sunday, but he got back to the clubhouse and manager Mark Grudzielanek told the catching prospect he was headed to the majors with the Chicago White Sox. Collins then called his dad Pat.

"He was crazy and crying and jumping up and down," Zack Collins said. "It was a pretty special moment. I honestly was just in shock. I didn't know what to do. I didn't know what to say. I was just extremely happy and gave my manager a hug."

The 24-year-old Collins was added to the roster before Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the crosstown Cubs. The White Sox also placed catcher Welington Castillo on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique and reinstated reliever Jace Fry from the IL.

Collins was selected by Chicago with the 10th pick in the 2016 amateur draft out of the University of Miami. He hit .250 with nine homers and 39 RBIs for Charlotte.

"With Zack he was for us the obvious person to get up here and have an opportunity and sort of get a feel and taste for what it's like and hopefully get some opportunities," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said.

Renteria did not use Collins in the series opener against the Cubs, but the lefty batter also can play first base and is highly regarded for his discipline at the plate. He ranked among the International League leaders with 36 walks in 50 games with the Knights.

The White Sox optioned reliever Thyago Vieira to Charlotte on Sunday to make room for Fry, who is 1-2 with a 5.70 ERA in 29 appearances this year. Fry, who had been sidelined by left shoulder soreness, struck out the only batter he faced in the victory over the Cubs.

The 32-year-old Castillo departed in the fourth inning of Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Yankees. He is batting .196 with five homers in 34 games.