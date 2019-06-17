Muzziotti’s single leads Clearwater to 7-5 win over Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Simon Muzziotti hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 7-5 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Monday.

The single by Muzziotti came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Threshers a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Alec Bohm hit an RBI single, driving in Muzziotti.

Trailing 6-2, the Marauders cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Dylan Busby hit a three-run double.

The Threshers tacked on another run in the ninth when Muzziotti hit an RBI single, bringing home Matt Kroon.

Colton Eastman (4-2) got the win in relief while Bradenton starter Nicholas Economos (2-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Chase Lambert doubled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Marauders. Cal Mitchell homered and singled, scoring two runs.