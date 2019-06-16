Del Moral, Robinson spur Hillsboro to 4-0 win over Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Kristian Robinson had two hits and scored two runs, and Adrian Del Moral allowed just one hit over five innings as the Hillsboro Hops defeated the Eugene Emeralds 4-0 on Sunday.

Del Moral (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two.

In the top of the second, Hillsboro grabbed the lead on an out that scored Robinson. The Hops then added a run in the fourth and two in the seventh. In the fourth, Jesus Marriaga scored on a double play, while Joe Robbins and Joe Gillette both drove in a run in the seventh.

Yunior Perez (0-1) went three innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Yonathan Perlaza doubled twice for the Emeralds.