Peguero’s double leads Missoula to 9-0 win over Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Liover Peguero hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Missoula Osprey to a 9-0 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on Sunday.

The double by Peguero, part of a four-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Francis Martinez hit a two-run triple later in the inning.

The Osprey later added two runs in the sixth and three in the ninth to put the game away.

Chris Williams (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Brayan Herrera (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.