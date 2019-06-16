Ashbeck, Ruiz carry Lake Elsinore to 11-5 win over Rancho Cuca.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Esteury Ruiz had three hits and scored three runs, and Elliot Ashbeck struck out 15 hitters over seven innings as the Lake Elsinore Storm topped the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 11-5 on Sunday.

Ashbeck (3-0) allowed one run and three hits to get the win.

Lake Elsinore took the lead in the first when Gabriel Arias hit a sacrifice fly and Olivier Basabe hit a two-run double.

The Storm later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Gerardo Carrillo (2-5) allowed two runs and got two outs in the California League game.

Despite the loss, Rancho Cuca. is 11-4 against Lake Elsinore this season.