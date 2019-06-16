Rodriguez leads Vancouver to 3-1 win over Spokane

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Yorman Rodriguez had four hits and scored two runs as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Spokane Indians 3-1 on Saturday.

Vancouver started the scoring in the second inning when Rodriguez scored on a fielder's choice and Adrian Ramos scored on a passed ball.

Spokane answered in the top of the next frame when Obie Ricumstrict scored on a balk to get within one.

The Canadians tacked on another run in the eighth when Brett Wright hit an RBI double, bringing home Rodriguez.

Grayson Huffman (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Spokane starter Wyatt Sparks (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.