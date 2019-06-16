Tyson Fury stays unbeaten, stops Tom Schwarz late 2nd round

Tyson Fury, of England, celebrates after defeating Tom Schwarz, of Germany, in a heavyweight boxing match Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. AP Photo

Tyson Fury stopped Tom Schwarz with 6 seconds left in the second round Saturday night, with the British heavyweight star remaining unbeaten and putting on a show in his Las Vegas debut.

Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) made short work of his previously unbeaten German opponent, battering him with a jab before knocking him down to a knee in the second round right after Schwarz (24-1) landed a big punch. Fury pressed ahead after the knockdown and forced Schwarz's corner to throw in the towel before the bell.

Fighting for the first time since he dramatically rose from a devastating 12th-round knockdown to secure a draw with Deontay Wilder, Fury confirmed his world-class ability after his comeback from a 2 1/2-year ring absence.