Millan’s walk leads Jacksonville to 5-3 win over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- J.C. Millan drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 5-3 win over the Birmingham Barons on Saturday.

The walk by Millan started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Millan scored on a forceout.

After Birmingham scored a run in the third on a home run by Luis Alexander Basabe, the Barons cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Gavin Sheets hit an RBI single and then scored on a triple by Blake Rutherford.

The Jumbo Shrimp tacked on another run in the ninth when Brian Miller scored on a wild pitch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tommy Eveld (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Birmingham starter Alec Hansen (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Jacksonville took advantage of some erratic Birmingham pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.

Basabe homered and doubled for the Barons.