Minor scheduled to start for Rangers at Reds

Texas Rangers (37-32, second in the AL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (30-37, fifth in the AL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Minor (5-4, 2.52 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Reds: Tanner Roark (4-5, 3.74 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Texas will face off at Great American Ball Park on Saturday.

The Reds are 15-16 on their home turf. Cincinnati is slugging .402 as a unit. Derek Dietrich leads the club with a .599 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Rangers are 13-20 on the road. Texas has a team on-base percentage of .334, good for fourth in the American League. Logan Forsythe leads the club with a mark of .384. The Rangers won the last meeting 7-1. Brett Martin earned his first victory and Rougned Odor went 1-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs for Texas. Tyler Mahle registered his seventh loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 28 extra base hits and is batting .257. Nick Senzel is 10-for-40 with six doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 76 hits and has 38 RBIs. Hunter Pence is 10-for-32 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .204 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 10-day IL (neck), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).