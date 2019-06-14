Wright, Kazmar lead Gwinnett to 11-4 win over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Sean Kazmar hit a two-run home run and had five hits, and Kyle Wright struck out 10 over 7 2/3 innings as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Syracuse Mets 11-4 on Friday.

Wright (4-4) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing two runs and two hits.

Up 3-2, the Stripers extended their lead in the third inning when Kazmar hit a two-run home run.

Gwinnett later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run eighth, when Rafael Ortega hit a two-run home run to help punctuate the blowout.

Anthony Kay (0-1) went four innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

Rene Rivera homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Mets.