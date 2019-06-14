Waters’ homer leads Mississippi to 5-1 win over Mobile

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Drew Waters hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to a 5-1 win over the Mobile BayBears on Friday.

The home run by Waters, part of a three-run inning, gave the Braves a 3-1 lead before Ryan Casteel hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Braves tacked on another run in the eighth when Cristian Pache hit an RBI single, bringing home Alejandro Salazar.

Claudio Custodio (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Joe Gatto (3-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Despite the loss, Mobile is 8-4 against Mississippi this season.