Marte, Manning carry San Jose to 4-3 win over Visalia

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Jett Manning singled three times, and Jose Marte allowed just three hits over five innings as the San Jose Giants beat the Visalia Rawhide 4-3 on Thursday.

Marte allowed one run while striking out eight and walking one.

Visalia tied the game 3-3 in the sixth after Renae Martinez hit a two-run home run.

The Giants took the lead in the seventh inning when David Villar hit an RBI single, bringing home Heliot Ramos.

Solomon Bates (1-0) got the win in relief while Cole Bartlett (3-3) took the loss in the California League game.

Despite the loss, Visalia is 10-3 against San Jose this season.