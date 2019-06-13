Neuse leads Las Vegas over Nashville 9-4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Sheldon Neuse had three hits and two RBI as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the Nashville Sounds 9-4 on Thursday.

Nashville cut the deficit to 4-3 in the third after Matt Davidson scored on an error.

The Aviators added to their lead with three runs in the fifth inning, including a single by Eric Campbell that scored Skye Bolt.

Las Vegas starter Tyler Alexander (3-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Esmerling Vasquez (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing four runs and four hits over 2 1/3 innings.