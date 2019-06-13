Green, King lead Visalia to 1-0 win over San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Alex King homered and had two hits, and Josh Green allowed just two hits over five innings as the Visalia Rawhide topped the San Jose Giants 1-0 on Wednesday.

Green (6-1) struck out four and walked one to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the second inning when King hit a solo home run.

John Gavin (2-5) went five innings, allowing one run and five hits in the California League game. He also struck out two and walked four.

The Giants were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Rawhide's staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

With the win, Visalia improved to 10-2 against San Jose this season.