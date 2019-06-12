Castillo hits walk-off single, Lehigh Valley beats Gwinnett 3-2

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Ali Castillo hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs topped the Gwinnett Stripers 3-2 on Wednesday.

Lane Adams scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a double.

The IronPigs tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth when Andrew Romine hit an RBI double, bringing home Castillo.

The IronPigs had three relievers combine to throw four scoreless innings in the victory. Alexis Rivero (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Shane Carle (3-1) took the loss in the International League game.