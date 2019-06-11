Hunter’s homer leads Leon to 5-3 win over Mexico

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Cedric Hunter hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Bravos de Leon to a 5-3 win over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Monday.

The home run by Hunter scored Marco Jaime to give the Bravos a 2-1 lead.

The Bravos later added a run in the sixth and two in the seventh. In the sixth, Jaime hit an RBI single, while Israel Nunez and Luis Medina both drove in a run in the seventh.

Mexico saw its comeback attempt come up short after Kevin Medrano hit an RBI single in the eighth inning and Emmanuel Avila hit an RBI double in the ninth to cut the Leon lead to 5-3.

Nunez singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one for Leon.

Leon right-hander Walter Silva (4-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Arturo Lopez (5-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and 13 hits over 6 1/3 innings.

The Diablos Rojos failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. David Vidal tripled and singled for the Diablos Rojos. Ivan Terrazas reached base four times.

Leon improved to 2-1 against Mexico this season.