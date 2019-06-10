Donadio’s homer leads Jupiter to 7-5 win over Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Michael Donadio hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads to a 7-5 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Monday.

The home run by Donadio scored Nick Fortes to tie the game 5-5.

The Hammerheads took the lead for good in the seventh when Angel Reyes hit an RBI double, driving in Jhonny Santos.

Colton Hock (2-2) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Ben Yokley (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Michael Perri singled four times for the Cardinals. Chase Pinder homered and singled, driving in two runs.

Despite the loss, Palm Beach is 6-2 against Jupiter this season.