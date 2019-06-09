Bruins force Stanley Cup Game 7 with 5-1 win over Blues

Boston Bruins' Torey Krug (47) and St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) crash to the ice during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Boston. AP Photo

Facing elimination in a quite hostile environment, Brad Marchand and Tuukka Rask stepped up for the Boston Bruins once again.

The Stanley Cup Final is heading to Game 7 because two of Boston's biggest stars love the biggest moments.

Rask made 28 saves, Marchand had a goal and an assist, and the Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Sunday night to even the bruising, physical final at three games apiece.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist as Boston forced the 17th Game 7 in Stanley Cup history. The Bruins also were involved in the last one, winning the championship against Vancouver in 2011.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The deciding game is Wednesday night in Boston.