Pena’s double leads Monterrey over Monclova in 13 innings

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Ramiro Pena hit a two-run double in the top of the 13th inning to help lead the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 15-12 win over the Acereros del Norte on Saturday.

The double by Pena scored Yadir Drake and Ali Solis. The double came after an RBI double by Solis that gave the Sultanes the lead earlier in the inning.

Pena was a triple short of the cycle, scoring three runs while also driving in three in the win. Drake homered and singled, scoring three runs while driving in two.

Miguel Aguilar (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Wilmer Rios (4-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

In the losing effort, Monclova got contributions throughout its order, as five players collected at least two hits. Juan Carlos Perez was a triple short of the cycle, driving in six runs and scoring a pair.

With the win, Monterrey improved to 4-1 against Monclova this season.