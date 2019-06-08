Urquidy, Rojas spur Round Rock to 10-0 win over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Joshua Rojas had three hits and two RBI, and Jose Urquidy allowed just three hits over six innings as the Round Rock Express beat the Salt Lake Bees 10-0 on Friday.

Urquidy (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked two.

In the top of the first, Round Rock scored four runs, including a two-run double by Rojas. The Express then added three runs in both the fourth and ninth innings. In the fourth, Alex De Goti and Anibal Sierra drove in one run each, while Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run home run in the ninth.

Greg Mahle (1-3) went three innings, allowing four runs and two hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

The Bees were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Express' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.