Michigan upsets top seed UCLA; Texas Tech, Louisville win

Texas Tech's Micah Dallas (34) pitches the ball during the first inning in Game 1 of an NCAA college baseball super regional tournament against Oklahoma State, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. AP Photo

Karl Kauffmann's second straight dominant postseason start helped put Michigan on the cusp of its first College World Series in 35 years and No. 1 national seed UCLA on the brink of elimination from the NCAA Tournament.

The Colorado Rockies' second-round draft pick carried a one-hit shutout through eight innings, and the Wolverines survived a stressful ninth to beat the Bruins 3-2 in their super regional opener in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Louisville and Texas Tech also won, and Duke and Vanderbilt played late Friday. Game 2s in those series are Saturday, as are the openers in the four other super regionals.

Kauffmann's performance, which came a week after he went 8 2/3 innings in a shutout of Creighton in regionals, highlighted the opening day of the round that will determine the eight-team field for the CWS in Omaha, Nebraska, starting next week.

Jesse Franklin's two-out, two-run single off previously unbeaten Pac-12 pitcher of the year Ryan Garcia and Jordan Nwogu's sacrifice fly gave the Wolverines (45-19) a 3-0 lead in the eighth.

Kauffmann allowed a single in the fifth, walked two and struck out eight before running into trouble. A leadoff walk and two infield singles loaded the bases with one out in the ninth for the Bruins (51-10) before Michael Toglia ripped a two-run single. Jeff Criswell came on and got the last two outs.

"This team is built for three games," Kauffmann said. "We have a great starting staff and bullpen. And our offense, when we're rolling, it's something special. Getting that first win, keep building on the confidence, that's big for us."

Atlantic Coast Conference pitcher of the year Reid Detmers held East Carolina scoreless through five innings and left after the seventh having allowed one run on five hits in Louisville's 14-1 win.

No. 8 national seed Texas Tech beat No. 9 Oklahoma State 8-6 and can lock up a second straight trip to the CWS and fourth in six years with a win Saturday.

The Red Raiders (43-17), who swept the Cowboys (39-20) in the regular season and have won eight in a row over them, have won 20 of 24 overall.

"We're resilient at the plate," Jung said. "They were putting up runs and we were answering back. If we keep doing that, we'll be playing for a while."

Louisville's Detmers bounced back from a tough outing against Illinois State in regionals last week to put the Cardinals (48-16) one win from their fifth CWS appearance and fourth since 2013.

No. 7 Louisville limited an East Carolina offense that averaged 9.8 runs in regionals to one run on six singles and a double. The No. 10 Pirates (47-17) were just 1 for 9 with runners on base.

The Cardinals, who were 11 for 19 with runners in scoring position, recorded the most runs by an East Carolina opponent since March 2018. The Pirates' Jake Agnos, the American Athletic Conference pitcher of the year and a fourth-round draft pick by the New York Yankees, lasted only four innings in his shortest outing of the season after winning seven straight starts.

Game 1s on Saturday: Mississippi (40-25) at Arkansas (44-17), Florida State (39-21) at LSU (40-24), Auburn (36-25) at North Carolina (45-17) and Stanford (45-12) at Mississippi State (49-13).

GAME 1 MEANS A LOT

Since the current tournament format went into effect in 1999, 79.3 percent (127 of 160) of the teams that won Game 1s in super regionals have advanced to the College World Series.

BRUIN BOO-BOO

UCLA squandered an opportunity in the seventh inning. Michael Tolia reached on an error and leisurely took off for second base when he apparently thought Jake Pries had walked on an at-the-knees fastball. But Pries got a called strike three and Joe Donovan easily threw out Tolia.

BIG BATS

— Texas Tech's Josh Jung, the No. 8 overall draft pick by the Texas Rangers, hit his 12th homer.

— Danny Oriente doubled in three runs in Louisville's four-run fourth inning.

— Jake Snider had a double and three RBIs for the Cardinals.

— Tyler Fitzgerald, the Giants' fourth-round draft pick, had four hits for Louisville.

MOUND MARVELS

—Michigan's Criswell took over for Kauffmann and, in his first relief appearance of the season, got a flyout and strikeout to end the game with runners on the corners.

—Texas Tech's Micah Dallas ran his record to 7-0, striking out nine and allowing two earned runs in five innings.

—Tech's John McMillon went two innings and struck out three, including the last two batters in the ninth, after the Cowboys pulled within a run in the eighth.