Banks, Rutherford lift Birmingham over Jackson 4-3

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Blake Rutherford singled three times, and Tanner Banks allowed just three hits over five innings as the Birmingham Barons defeated the Jackson Generals 4-3 on Thursday.

Banks (1-3) allowed one run while striking out four to pick up the win.

With the game tied 1-1 in the third, Birmingham took the lead when Gavin Sheets hit a two-run home run.

The Generals cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Pavin Smith hit an RBI single, scoring Ben DeLuzio.

The Barons tacked on another run in the sixth when Alfredo Gonzalez hit an RBI single, bringing home Yermin Mercedes.

Jackson saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jeffrey Baez hit an RBI double, bringing home Drew Ellis in the ninth inning to cut the Birmingham lead to 4-3.

Joel Payamps (0-1) went three innings, allowing three runs and five hits while striking out four in the Southern League game.