Policelli’s homer leads Lakeland to 4-1 win over Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Brady Policelli hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Lakeland Flying Tigers to a 4-1 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Thursday.

The home run by Policelli scored Brock Deatherage to give the Flying Tigers a 3-1 lead.

The Flying Tigers tacked on another run in the eighth when Jon Rosoff hit a solo home run.

Jason Foley (2-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Zach Prendergast (2-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

With the win, Lakeland improved to 7-3 against Palm Beach this season.