Devencenzi’s double leads Stockton to 4-0 win over Visalia

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Jordan Devencenzi hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Stockton Ports to a 4-0 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Wednesday.

The double by Devencenzi, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Mickey McDonald hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Ports tacked on another run in the sixth when Lazaro Armenteros hit an RBI double, scoring Jameson Hannah.

Stockton starter Brady Feigl (4-2) picked up the win after allowing seven hits over eight scoreless innings. Opposing starter Cole Stapler (3-4) took the loss in the California League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over six innings.

The Rawhide were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Ports' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.