Paulson leads Akron to 2-0 win over Reading

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Jake Paulson allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Akron RubberDucks over the Reading Fightin Phils in a 2-0 win on Wednesday.

Paulson (4-3) struck out four to get the win.

The only score of the game came in the third inning when Wilson Garcia hit a two-run single.

Mauricio Llovera (2-2) went six innings, allowing two runs and three hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.

The Fightin Phils were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the RubberDucks' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.