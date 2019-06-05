Cleveland hosts Minnesota, aims to build on Bieber’s strong outing

Minnesota Twins (40-19, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (30-30, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Martin Perez (7-2, 3.71 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Indians: Carlos Carrasco (4-6, 4.99 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Either Minnesota or Cleveland will take home a series victory with a win.

The Indians are 9-13 against the rest of their division. Cleveland has a collective on-base percentage of .308, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .390.

The Twins are 11-4 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has hit 111 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Eddie Rosario leads the club with 18, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santana leads the Indians with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .505. Lindor is 14-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Rosario leads the Twins with 18 home runs home runs and is slugging .548. Max Kepler is 8-for-33 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Twins: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (right lat), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (right shoulder inflammation), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Twins Injuries: Michael Pineda: 10-day IL (knee), Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf).