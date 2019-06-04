Maciel’s run leads Cedar Rapids to 8-6 win over Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Gabriel Maciel scored on an error in the eighth inning to help the Cedar Rapids Kernels secure an 8-6 victory over the Clinton LumberKings on Tuesday.

The error capped a three-run inning and gave the Kernels a 7-6 lead. Earlier in the inning, Cedar Rapids tied the game when Maciel hit an RBI triple.

The Kernels tacked on another run in the ninth when Andrew Bechtold scored on an error.

Jose Martinez (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tyler Jones (1-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Cedar Rapids improved to 4-1 against Clinton this season.