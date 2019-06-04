Orlando leads Charlotte over Gwinnett 7-6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Paulo Orlando had three hits and three RBI as the Charlotte Knights beat the Gwinnett Stripers 7-6 on Tuesday.

Up 1-0 in the second, Charlotte extended its lead when it put up four runs, including a two-run double by Orlando.

After Gwinnett scored a run in the third, the Stripers cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Sal Giardina hit a two-run home run.

The Knights later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Adam Engel and Orlando hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Gwinnett saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jack Lopez hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to cut the Charlotte lead to 7-6.

Charlotte starter Dylan Cease (5-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kyle Wright (3-3) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over four innings.

Giardina homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Stripers.