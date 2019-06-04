Chandler leads West Virginia to 4-2 win over Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Clay Chandler allowed just five hits over 8 1/3 innings, leading the West Virginia Power over the Hickory Crawdads in a 4-2 win on Tuesday.

Chandler (6-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing two runs.

West Virginia got on the board first in the third inning when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a triple by Keegan McGovern that scored Charlie McConnell.

After West Virginia added a run in the sixth on a home run by Onil Pena, the Crawdads cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Sherten Apostel hit a two-run home run.

Cole Winn (0-2) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out five and walked two.