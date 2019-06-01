Ortiz’s homer leads Puebla to 11-5 win over Leon

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Danny Ortiz hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Pericos de Puebla to an 11-5 win over the Bravos de Leon on Saturday.

The home run by Ortiz scored Alberto Carreon to give the Pericos a 5-4 lead.

The Bravos tied the game in the sixth inning when Matt Clark hit an RBI double, driving in Jeremias Pineda.

The Pericos took the lead for good in the eighth when Sergio Perez got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Miguel Guzman.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Zack Segovia (2-3) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Leon starter Yasutomo Kubo (4-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Clark homered and doubled twice, driving home three runs for the Bravos. Felix Pie reached base four times.