Mustelier hits two homers as Tabasco beats Oaxaca 13-4

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Ronnier Mustelier hit a pair of homers, leading the Olmecas de Tabasco to a 13-4 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca on Saturday. The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak for the Guerreros.

Alan Espinoza and Jovan Rosa also homered for the Olmecas.

The home runs by Mustelier, both solo shots, came in the first and third innings off Ruddy Acosta.

Tabasco starter Francisco Rodriguez (4-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Acosta (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over four innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Guerreros, Alonzo Harris homered and singled. Alan Sanchez homered and doubled, driving in two runs.

Despite the loss, Oaxaca is 6-2 against Tabasco this season.