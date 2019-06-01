Alvarez leads Trenton to 2-1 win over Harrisburg

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Mandy Alvarez homered and had two hits as the Trenton Thunder beat the Harrisburg Senators 2-1 on Saturday.

Trenton went up 2-0 in the fourth after Alvarez hit a solo home run.

Harrisburg answered in the next half-inning when Adrian Sanchez hit an RBI single, bringing home Tyler Goeddel to cut the deficit to one.

Both Trenton starter Garrett Whitlock and Harrisburg starter Wil Crowe delivered strong pitching performances. Whitlock (3-1) went six innings, allowing one run and five hits to get the win. He also struck out five and walked one. Crowe (5-4) went seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out six to take the tough loss in the Eastern League game.

Sanchez singled three times, also stealing a base for the Senators.

Despite the loss, Harrisburg is 6-3 against Trenton this season.