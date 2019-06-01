Yajure, Garcia spur Tampa to 4-0 win over Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Dermis Garcia hit a three-run home run and had two hits, driving in four, and Miguel Yajure didn't allow a hit in 5 1/3 innings as the Tampa Tarpons defeated the Bradenton Marauders 4-0 on Saturday.

Yajure (3-6) struck out eight and walked two to get the win.

Tampa scored its runs on an RBI double and a three-run home run by Garcia.

Nicholas Economos (1-2) went seven innings, allowing one run and six hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Marauders were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Tarpons' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.