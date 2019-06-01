The Latest: Halep takes just 55 minutes to reach 4th round

Romania's Simona Halep serves against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 1, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Simona Halep's title defense remains on track at the French Open following a methodical 6-2, 6-1 third-round win over 27th-seeded Lesia Tsurenko that lasted just 55 minutes.

Halep, whose only Grand Slam title came at Roland Garros last year, is bidding to become the first woman to defend a major since Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2016

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Halep's next opponent will be either Olympic champion Monica Puig or Iga Swiatek.

Tsurenko received treatment on her right leg during a medical timeout while trailing 3-0 in the second.

___

9 a.m.

Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep have had their rough patches so far in the French Open.

Those three stars are hoping for a smoother ride in the third round Saturday.

Williams continues her bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles trophy when she faces 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin. They have never played each other.

Kenin is trying to get to the fourth round of a major tournament for the first time. This is her ninth Slam appearance.

Osaka is now assured of retaining the No. 1 ranking, no matter what happens the rest of the way in Paris. She can get to the round of 16 at Roland Garros for the first time by beating Katerina Siniakova.

Defending champion Halep opens the day's schedule in Court Philippe Chatrier against No. 27 seed Lesia Tsurenko.