Perez, Heim lift Midland over Amarillo 6-2

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Brallan Perez was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs as the Midland RockHounds beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 6-2 on Friday.

Jonah Heim doubled twice and singled with three RBIs for Midland.

Midland got on the board first in the third inning when Perez scored on an error and Heim hit an RBI single.

Amarillo answered in the top of the next frame when Luis Torrens hit an RBI double, scoring Owen Miller to get within one.

The RockHounds later added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth and seventh to secure the victory.

Midland right-hander Brian Howard (5-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter T.J. Weir (2-4) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings.