Chicago puts win streak on the line against Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (28-28, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (27-29, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Trevor Bauer (4-4, 3.99 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Covey (0-4, 5.47 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The White Sox are 14-12 against the rest of their division. Chicago has hit 64 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the team with 15, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Indians are 13-14 on the road. Cleveland is slugging .369 as a unit. Carlos Santana leads the team with a slugging percentage of .505. The White Sox won the last meeting 10-4. Manny Banuelos earned his third victory and Abreu went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Carlos Carrasco took his sixth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 15 home runs and is slugging .523. Charlie Tilson is 7-for-34 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Santana leads the Indians with 10 home runs and has 36 RBIs. Jordan Luplow is 6-for-25 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .258 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Indians: 3-7, .228 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Welington Castillo: 7-day IL (head).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: 10-day IL (knee).