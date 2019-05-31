Negrin, Valdez spur Yucatan to 3-1 win over Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Alex Valdez doubled and singled twice, and Yoanner Negrin allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Leones de Yucatan defeated the Toros de Tijuana 3-1 on Thursday.

Negrin (5-2) allowed one run while striking out five and walking four to get the win.

Tijuana tied the game 1-1 in the fourth after Luis Alfonso Cruz scored on a wild pitch.

The Leones went out in front in the sixth inning when Jose Aguilar hit an RBI single, scoring Yeison Asencio.

The Leones tacked on another run in the seventh when Luis Juarez hit an RBI single, bringing home Valdez.

Terance Marin (5-2) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and 11 hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked one.