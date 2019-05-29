Sports
Sanchez’s double leads Puebla to 8-5 win over Tabasco
PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Daniel Sanchez hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Pericos de Puebla to an 8-5 win over the Olmecas de Tabasco on Wednesday.
The double by Sanchez started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Pericos a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Herlis Rodriguez hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Alberto Carreon.
Following the big inning, the Olmecas tied the game in the top of the next frame when Jovan Rosa hit a three-run home run.
The Pericos took the lead for good in the fifth when Sergio Perez hit an RBI double, scoring Jesus Arredondo.
Puebla starter Casey Harman (7-0) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Leuris Gomez (2-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.
Rosa homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Olmecas. Alan Espinoza homered and singled.
Puebla improved to 4-1 against Tabasco this season.
