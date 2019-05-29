Herum’s single leads Reno to 7-6 win over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Marty Herum hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 7-6 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday.

The single by Herum, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 6-6 before Cody Decker scored on an error later in the inning.

Kevin Ginkel (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Yency Almonte (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Pat Valaika hit two solo homers for the Isotopes.

Reno improved to 5-2 against Albuquerque this season.