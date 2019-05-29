Amador’s homer leads Mexico to 6-4 win over Aguascalientes

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Japhet Amador hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 6-4 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Wednesday.

The home run by Amador scored Carlos Figueroa and Jesus Fabela to give the Diablos Rojos a 3-0 lead.

The Diablos Rojos later added a run in the second and two in the third. In the second, Juan Carlos Gamboa hit a solo home run, while Fabela hit a solo home run in the third.

Aguascalientes saw its comeback attempt come up short after Marc Flores hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Michael Wing in the eighth inning to cut the Mexico lead to 6-4.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mexico left-hander Arturo Lopez (5-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Hector Silvestre (2-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing six runs and seven hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Wing homered and tripled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Rieleros.

With the win, Mexico improved to 4-1 against Aguascalientes this season.