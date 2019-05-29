Fry’s double leads Wisconsin to 13-11 win over Clinton

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- David Fry hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 13-11 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Wednesday.

The double by Fry started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Timber Rattlers a 10-8 lead. Later in the inning, Brent Diaz hit a two-run double and then scored on an error.

In the top of the ninth, Clinton cut into the lead on a home run by Sean Reynolds that scored J.D. Osborne and Demetrius Sims.

Scott Sunitsch (3-5) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Elkin Alcala (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the losing effort, Clinton got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Osborne was a triple short of the cycle, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. The LumberKings also recorded a season-high 15 base hits.