Larnach, Jeffers lift Fort Myers over Florida 7-1

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Trevor Larnach homered, doubled and singled, driving in five runs and scoring a pair as the Fort Myers Miracle topped the Florida Fire Frogs 7-1 on Wednesday.

Ryan Jeffers reached base three times for Fort Myers.

Up 2-0 in the seventh, Fort Myers added to its lead when Larnach hit a two-run double and Lewin Diaz scored on a forceout.

Fort Myers right-hander Blayne Enlow (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Freddy Tarnok (1-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing five runs and nine hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Shean Michel tripled and singled for the Fire Frogs.